Ed Sheeran knocks Drake off top spot with Spotify's most streamed song

Ed Sheeran has beaten Drake to take the title of the most streamed song on Spotify with his track Shape of You.

Drake's One Dance was the first track to ever hit the one billion mark on the streaming site, and the Canadian rapper had even more to celebrate in March (17) when his album More Life became the most-streamed record on its first day of release.

However, his record-breaking success has now been eclipsed, with Ed's catchy hit Shape of You knocking him off the top slot to be named the most-streamed track on the subscription based service - with over 1.3 billion plays since its release.

The track has had a fast ride to success since its release in January (17). As well as debuting at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, it went on to spend a staggering 36 weeks in the charts. The song also hit the top spot in several other countries and had easily hit one billion streams six months after release.

Ed's record-breaking news comes after the 26-year-old announced the latest leg of his North American tour, which will see him heading Stateside again next summer (18).

The British star, who hasn't even finished his world tour, which includes dates in New York and Nashville, will begin the 15-show tour at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California on 18 August 2018 and will travel across America before his final date at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, in November.

This time he will be performing in larger stadium venues rather than the smaller arenas he has been performing in recently in the US.

Ed also hinted on Instagram that more dates will be announced shortly.