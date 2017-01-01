Fergie was so nervous kissing Milo Ventimiglia for Big Girls Don't Cry

Singer Fergie was terrified about kissing Milo Ventimiglia for her Big Girls Don't Cry video.

The Lost star wasn't as big of a name as he is now, but the Fergalicious hitmaker was inexperienced at filming raunchy love scenes when the pair had to pucker up for the 2006 promo.

Fergie tells U.S. news show Entertainment Tonight she was "totally nervous about the whole thing," adding, "I didn't know how to make out for camera."

So she instructed her handsome co-star to take the lead.

"I just had to tell him, like, 'Please help me with this,'" she remembers. "'I wanna just try to be in the moment, if you could help me. I don't wanna be thinking about where's the light and where's the camera because I'll just completely be hidden under hair.'"

Fergie, who had been dating her now-estranged husband, actor Josh Duhamel, at the time, admits Milo was a "great" teacher, and once she got into the swing of things on the day, she felt much better.

"It was super fun shooting that video because I got to have some of the fun that Josh gets to have on his movies," she shares, referring to her ex's frequent film hook-ups.

The singer has been keeping tabs on her former screen lover's acting career ever since the Big Girls Don't Cry video and she is a big fan of his critically-acclaimed TV drama, This Is Us.

"It's such an amazing show," she gushes. "It's so great to see (Milo in the show). He's such a great actor and really such a great guy."

Meanwhile, Fergie has assured fans she is doing well after announcing her split from Safe Haven star Josh after eight years of marriage last week (ends15Sep17), because the former couple, parents to four-year-old son Axl, still has "so much love" for one another.

"We're great friends," she smiles. "We really like each other, we have fun with each other. We're just not a romantic couple anymore."