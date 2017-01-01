Aaron Carter checks into rehab

Singer Aaron Carter has checked himself into a rehabilitation facility in a bid to improve his health and "overall wellness".

The I Want Candy star was recently urged by medics to put his well-being first after confessing to addictions to prescription painkillers and cosmetic surgery during a taped appearance on U.S. talk show The Doctors, which aired on 13 September (17), and now he has agreed to put his touring plans on hold to seek professional help in an undisclosed location.

"Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness," his representative Steve Honig shares in a statement to E! News. "He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible. He is grateful for the support and love from his fans and looks forward to coming back stronger than ever before."

The 29-year-old also took to Twitter on Friday (22Sep17) as he accepted it was time he turned his life around.

"Only I can change my life. No one can do it for me," he writes.

The news emerges a day after police reportedly paid a visit to Aaron's St. Petersburg, Florida home in response to a call to check on his welfare, but the singer seemed to be fine and no further action was taken.

Aaron has endured a dramatic few weeks - he broke his nose in a car accident near his house on 4 September (17), days after reportedly becoming the victim of harassment and an attempted burglary.

The troubled star, who recently 'came out' as bisexual and split from his girlfriend Madison Parker, was also arrested in Georgia in mid-July (17) for driving under the influence and marijuana possession.