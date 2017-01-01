Marilyn Manson soldiered on with tour for late dad

Marilyn Manson struggled through the pain of losing his father to press on with his tour because his dad would have "hated" the shock rocker for not soldiering on.

Vietnam War veteran Hugh Warner died on 7 July (17), just days before the Deep Six singer was due to head to Europe for a series of festival gigs and summer shows.

Manson had shared a close bond with his 70-year-old dad, who often joined his famous son on the road, and the star admits it was "tough" returning to work to perform for fans when he would have preferred to take his time to grieve - but he knew it wasn't what his father would have wanted.

"My dad would have hated me for that (cancelling shows). He'd have kicked me in the d**k," Manson told The Guardian. "He would want me to be the best I could be right now. That's what he raised me to be.

"Dad was a f**king fighter, a killer in Vietnam, but he was not a quitter; he just didn't want to be here any more. He didn't give up, he just wanted to be with my mum, and I respected him for that. So I wouldn't miss a gig."

He added, "It was not easy - I had to go see him a week before we went on tour. It was tough, but it made me stronger."

Manson showed fans his sensitive side when he paid tribute to Hugh on Instagram with a photo of father and son.

"Today I lost my father, Hugh Warner," he wrote in the caption. "He taught me how to be a man, a fighter and a survivor.

"He taught me how to shoot a gun. How to drive. How to lead. He will always be the best dad in the world. Somehow and somewhere, I know he is with my mum now. I will keep my promise and never let you down. I miss and love you dad."

The 48-year-old singer, real name Brian Warner, lost his mother Barbara in 2014 when she was just 68.