Fergie sobs after learning of early album success

Pop star Fergie broke down in tears on live TV on Friday (22Sep17) after discovering her new album had debuted atop the iTunes albums chart.

The singer released her long-awaited second solo album, Double Dutchess, on Friday and celebrated the big launch with a concert in New York City for U.S. breakfast show Today.

Fergie also sat down for a quick interview, during which it was announced the project had shot to the top of Apple's iTunes download chart - bringing the Black Eyed Peas star to tears.

"What?" gasped a stunned Fergie, who covered her mouth with her hands. "Are you serious? Oh my God, really?"

Expressing her gratitude to her fans, she wiped away tears as she gushed, "Thank you! Thank you everybody. Oh my God, I worked so hard..."

Joking about her emotional appearance, she smiled, "Wow, I'm losing it. I'm crazy losing it right now!"

The album is Fergie's first solo venture since 2006's The Dutchess, and she is thankful to still have her fans' support after such a long break from the spotlight.

"It's been 11 years since The Dutchess came out and I worked really hard on it (new album), blood, sweat, and tears - still tears, I guess...," she laughed. "But it's not just me, it's been my team who's worked so hard, all of the artists who have worked on it with me, and all the creative people, just everyone having their role... It's just been so wonderful and (they've been) working so hard around the clock. I'm just so grateful; I'm really grateful."

Fergie's Today show appearance occurred a week after she announced her separation from actor Josh Duhamel, her husband of eight years and the father of her son Axl Jack, and she took a brief moment to assure devotees she is doing well amid her personal heartache.

"I'm doing really well," she said, when asked how she was coping. "I've got nothing but love... (in) my life, around me... I'm surrounded by so much love."