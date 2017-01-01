NEWS Foo Fighters secure their fourth Number 1 with Concrete and Gold Newsdesk Share with :







Congratulations to Foo Fighters, whose new album Concrete and Gold enters straight in at Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart.



The American rockers’ ninth studio album notched up 61,000 across physical, download and streaming equivalent sales to take the top spot.



It’s the band’s fourth Number 1 album on the Official Chart; their previous chart-toppers are One By One (2002), Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace (2007) and Wasting Light (2011). See their complete history on the Official Chart here.



Meanwhile, Gary Numan celebrates his first Top 10 album in 35 years - Savage (Songs from a Broken World) debuts at Number 2. Only his debut album Cars has charted higher, reaching Number 1 in 1979.



Elsewhere in this week’s Top 5, Ed Sheeran’s ÷ holds at 3, The Script’s Freedom Child rebounds a place to 4, and Rag’n’Bone Man’s debut album Human completes the Top 5.



Prophets of Rage, the rap/rock supergroup made up of members from Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill land at 6 with their self-titled album, and Sampha’s Mercury Prize-winning album Process returns to the Top 10 at 7 – more info on how this year’s shortlisted albums have performed below.



South Korean boy band BTS, which stands for Beyond The Scene, land their first UK Top 40 album entering at 14 with Love Yourself – Her, and Favourite Pleasures by Scottish hard rockers Gun is new at 16.



Further down, Yusuf - the artist formerly known as Yusuf Islam and Cat Stevens – secures his 11th Top 40 album with The Laughing Apple at Number 23, and rapper Post Malone zooms 20 places to 33 with Stoney following the success of his latest single Rockstar, marking the album’s first appearance in the Top 40 since its release last December.

