Jennifer Lopez struggling to make contact with Puerto Rican relatives after Hurricane Maria

Jennifer Lopez has no idea whether her relatives in Puerto Rico are still alive following the devastation Hurricane Maria has caused on the island.

The 48-year-old singer hails from the Caribbean island, and took some time out after her Las Vegas residency show performance on Thursday night (21Sep17) to share a video expressing her upset over the natural disaster in her home country.

In the footage posted on her Instagram page, Jennifer said: "What's on my mind is what's going on in Puerto Rico. The devastation is beyond belief. Me and my cousin still haven't been able to hear from our families over there."

Hurricane Maria has killed 15 people in Puerto Rico to date, and 20 more in other Caribbean islands, and followed in the footsteps of Hurricane Irma, which also caused devastation when it swept through Puerto Rico en route to Florida. A state of emergency and curfew has been declared in Puerto Rico, and Jennifer encouraged her fans to do what they can to help the relief efforts following the hurricane.

"Today, Puerto Rico needs our help. I urge you to support and donate to the efforts of the First Lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Areizaga," she said. "Together we can help rebuild our island, and the Caribbean."

Jennifer isn't the only famous face to use her status to plead with fans to donate to hurricane relief efforts. Her ex-husband Marc Anthony had earlier shared a similar video to Billboard.com, saying in the clip: "During the past weeks, my island has faced the wrath of two historic hurricanes - it was Irma and now Maria, as we all know, which has caused great destruction in Puerto Rico and the broader Caribbean. Nonetheless Puerto Rico became a safe haven for those in need from our neighbouring islands - says a lot about us.

"But today, Puerto Rico needs your help. And I’m calling on everyone’s support and donations to the disaster relief efforts."