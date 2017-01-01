Fergie turns to Oprah Winfrey's meditation techniques to centre her mind

Singer Fergie has turned to Oprah Winfrey and Deepak Chopra's meditation tips to help her focus as she launches her new solo album.

The Black Eyed Peas star has found motherhood, business and her recent marriage split from actor Josh Duhamel a little tough to juggle in recent weeks, so she has been taking time out of her busy days to sit and chill.

And she has Oprah and the spiritual guru to thank for helping to calm her racing mind.

"Desire and Destiny, it's the Oprah and Deepak Chopra 21 Day Meditation," she told news show Extra at the launch of her Double Dutchess album and Seeing Double visual experience on Wednesday night (20Sep17). "It's (audio meditation programme) quite amazing. Everything has to have meaning for me. Thank you, Oprah. Thank you, Deepak. I put it on and it just re-centres me."

Oprah and Chopra announced the launch of their eighth Oprah & Deepak 21-Day Meditation Experience, titled Manifesting Grace through Gratitude, this summer (17), offering listeners help to stop chasing "the things they think they need to be happy and start finding true joy in each present moment".

The 20-minute daily audio meditation features a series of "thought-provoking reflection questions designed to anchor the teachings with a centering thought and mantra".

"This meditation experience will be a heartfelt journey of discovering the grace already present in our lives through the eyes of gratitude," Deepak Chopra says.

The Oprah & Deepak 21-Day Meditation Experience originally launched in 2013.