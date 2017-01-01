Suge Knight: 'Tupac could still be alive'

Late rap icon Tupac Shakur could still be alive, according to incarcerated hip-hop mogul Suge Knight.

The co-founder of Death Row Records, who is awaiting trial for a fatal hit-and-run incident, has shared his belief with Ice-T as part of an upcoming Fox news special, titled Who Shot Biggie and Tupac?

More than two decades after Suge witnessed the drive-by shooting, which many believe cost Tupac his life, he tells the rapper-turned-actor and news anchor Soledad O'Brien he still has major questions about his friend's death, which remains an unsolved murder.

Speaking from jail, the 52-year-old reveals when he last saw Shakur in hospital, the rap star was "laughing and joking", adding, "I don't see how someone can turn from doing well to doing bad."

In a clip of the news special, obtained by TMZ, Ice-T asks Suge if he thinks Tupac is still alive and he states, "I'm gonna tell you, with Pac, you never know."

Knight was sitting beside Tupac when the rapper was shot four times in Las Vegas in September, 1996.

He died from his wounds six days later, aged 25.

The bow-tie wearing shooter was never identified.

Suge, who is facing murder and attempted murder charges for allegedly running his truck into two men during an altercation in Los Angeles, has often claimed he was the target of the shooter and his friend Tupac got in the way.

Shakur's death has frequently been linked to the murder of the Notorious B.I.G., who was also the victim of a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles in March, 1997.

His murder also remains unsolved.