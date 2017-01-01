Pete Townshend married longtime partner last Christmas

The Who rocker Pete Townshend is taking a break from music after announcing he has secretly married his longtime partner Rachel Fuller.

The My Generation hitmaker has taken to Facebook to reveal he and Fuller wed in December (16).

"(It was) a very, very happy thing for both of us," he shares, adding he and his new wife kept their legal union "as quiet as we could" for selfish reasons.

"I have been away on tour so much in recent years, we just wanted to be together, and savour the moment," he writes.

But many fans of The Who won't be surprised by the wedding news as Townshend frequently referred to Fuller as his wife onstage during the band's summer tour.

In a separate post, the guitar great revealed he plans to take a year-long sabbatical once his current commitments with The Who are taken care of.

"The obvious problem for me working in The Who is that I am constantly playing music I wrote a long time ago - most of it over 35 years ago," the rock star wrote. "I’m lucky in many ways, but there is a little piece of me that has an unusually loud voice. When I’m on stage it sometimes says. 'You were so brilliant young Pete'. At other times it says, 'When are we going to play something difficult?' Don’t worry, I know I’m lucky."

Fuller is Townshend's second wife. He was married to Karen Astley, the daughter of film composer Edwin Astley, from 1968 until they separated in 1994. They divorced in 2009.

The rocker and his new wife previously dated for over two decades.