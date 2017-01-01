Fergie: 'New album is not all about my marriage break-up'

Pop star Fergie has shot down reports suggesting the songs on her new album Double Dutchess are all about her failed marriage to Josh Duhamel.

The Black Eyed Peas star and her husband announced their shock break-up earlier this month (Sep17) and when the singer recently confessed many of the songs on her new solo album were inspired by relationships, many people assumed she was talking about the Transformers star.

But at the album launch party in New York earlier this week (beg18Sep17), Fergie made it clear that deeply personal tracks like Save It Till Morning, and Love Is Pain were inspired by journals full of her thoughts about past romances - and they are among her estranged husband's favourite tunes.

"Josh and I are great friends," she told Extra. "A lot of those emotional songs are his favourite songs on the album; they have been there for a while."

She adds, "This was the right place for these songs to come out... You got to let it out somewhere as long as it comes out with love."

The album, which is released on Friday (22Sep17), also features songs that delve into Fergie's spiritual side.

"There’s a weird religious tone to the whole thing," she tells Page Six. "It is also about my relationship with my God, my higher power, my universe whatever you want to call it, whatever it is, I’ve really had to call upon that throughout the making of this album."

And one song, A Little Work, tackles the singer's past addiction issues: "It's all about how everything is a battle with the mind," she explains. "It is how you change things slowly, little by little. Sometimes it is not the easiest way to go, but that’s how we better ourselves. The song is definitely about a battle with myself and my own demons."