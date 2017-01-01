Beyonce and Jay-Z to headline hurricane benefit concert

Beyonce will return to the stage with husband Jay-Z for a hurricane benefit concert next month (Oct17).

The gig, which will raise funds for the victims of the recent hurricanes in Texas, Louisiana and Florida, will mark the Drunk In Love singer's return to performing after welcoming twins Rumi and Sir in June (17). It will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on 17 October (17).

Artists from Jay-Z's Roc Nation record label will also perform, according to Us Weekly magazine.

Beyonce is a native of Houston, Texas, where Hurricane Harvey made landfall last month (Aug17), claiming the lives of over 80 people and leaving thousands of city residents displaced. Hurricane Irma subsequently hit Florida earlier this month (Sep17), and Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico this week.

Beyonce took part in last week's Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief telethon, which helped raise over $55 million (GBP40.6 million), and during the broadcast she featured in a video explaining her "faith in humanity" had been "restored" by people coming together to help the needy in her hometown.

"During the time when it's impossible to watch the news without seeing violence or racism in this country, just when we think it couldn't possibly get worse, natural disasters take precious life, do massive damage, and forever change lives...," she said in a message. "In my hometown city of Houston, people need food, clothing, cleaning supplies, blankets, shoes, diapers, and formula for babies, and of course, clean water... Natural disasters don't discriminate. They don't see if you're an immigrant, black or white, Hispanic or Asian, Jewish or Muslim, wealthy or poor... We're all in this together."

"Seeing everyone of different racial, social and religious backgrounds put their own lives at risk to help each other survive restored my faith in humanity," she continued.

Beyonce and Jay Z previously hit the stage together for their On The Run Tour in 2014.