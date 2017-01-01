Ed Sheeran performs intimate charity gig in Holly Branson's living room

Musicians including Ed Sheeran played intimate charity gigs for fans in homes around the world on Wednesday (20Sep17).

Ed's gig, one of hundreds staged by Amnesty International and music events company Sofar Sounds bosses to help support the rights of refugees, took place at the Washington, D.C. home of Richard Branson's daughter Holly.

After the concert, she wrote on Twitter, "Thankful to experience such a special event in support of refugees. Thank you to everyone who took part and Ed for a stunning performance."

Ed was joined by refugee musician Jean-Jean Bashengezi, also known as Jaja.

The National, New Zealand rockers The Naked and Famous, Jake Bugg, and Emeli Sande also played gigs as part of Amnesty's Give a Home concert series. Emeli played at Holly's brother Sam's house in London.

In a previous statement promoting the gigs, Ed said, "We all deserve a home, not just the memory of one. That's why I'm proud to join Amnesty International and Sofar's Give a Home campaign in raising awareness for the global refugee crisis and funds for Amnesty's important work."

Fans could earn tickets to the concerts by entering a ballot. Amnesty bosses organised the Give A Home concerts to promote their I Welcome campaign, which aims to persuade world leaders to do more to welcome refugees who are forced to flee their homeland.

The human rights charity's Secretary General Salil Shetty said, "Give a Home is about celebrating what people can do and are doing in support of refugees. Where governments are building walls, deploying warships and closing doors, we are singing a different song: We welcome refugees."

Acts including Laura Mvula, Tom Odell, Billy Bragg, and Hozier also played gigs in support of Amnesty on Wednesday.