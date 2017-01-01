Bruce Springsteen releases 1978 concert for Hurricane Relief

This is the second release for this show which originally was part of the DVD on The Promise: Darkness on the Edge of Town box set. Today’s is the first audio-only release.All proceeds from the release will go to the MusiCares Hurricane Relief Fund.The show was part of the Darkness on the Edge of Town tour which many consider one of his finest periods for live shows. Included are songs from his early Columbia albums including “It’s Hard to Be a Saint in the City”, and “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)”, “Tenth Avenue Freezeout” and “Born to Run” along with his classic take on “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”, a number of covers and seven songs from the Darkness album.Nugs.net CEO Brad Serling said “Fans had been asking for a stand-alone audio release of Houston ‘78 since the Darkness box set came out several years ago. Its release-ready availability gave us the opportunity to move quickly to support people in Texas and Florida.”The set can be purchased at Springsteen’s site.The track list:BadlandsStreets of FireIt’s Hard to Be a Saint in the CityDarkness on The Edge of TownSpirit in the NightIndependence DayThe Promised LandProve It All NightRacing in the StreetThunder RoadJunglelandThe Ties That BindSanta Claus is Coming to TownThe FeverFireCandy’s RoomBecause the NightPoint BlankShe’s the OneBackstreetsRosalita (Come Out Tonight)Born to RunDetroit MedleyTenth Avenue Freeze-outYou Can’t Sit DownQuarter to Three

