Bruce Springsteen releases 1978 concert for Hurricane Relief

This is the second release for this show which originally was part of the DVD on The Promise: Darkness on the Edge of Town box set. Today’s is the first audio-only release.
All proceeds from the release will go to the MusiCares Hurricane Relief Fund.
The show was part of the Darkness on the Edge of Town tour which many consider one of his finest periods for live shows. Included are songs from his early Columbia albums including “It’s Hard to Be a Saint in the City”, and “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)”, “Tenth Avenue Freezeout” and “Born to Run” along with his classic take on “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”, a number of covers and seven songs from the Darkness album.
Nugs.net CEO Brad Serling said “Fans had been asking for a stand-alone audio release of Houston ‘78 since the Darkness box set came out several years ago. Its release-ready availability gave us the opportunity to move quickly to support people in Texas and Florida.”
The set can be purchased at Springsteen’s site.
The track list:
Badlands
Streets of Fire
It’s Hard to Be a Saint in the City
Darkness on The Edge of Town
Spirit in the Night
Independence Day
The Promised Land
Prove It All Night
Racing in the Street
Thunder Road
Jungleland
The Ties That Bind
Santa Claus is Coming to Town
The Fever
Fire
Candy’s Room
Because the Night
Point Blank
She’s the One
Backstreets
Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)
Born to Run
Detroit Medley
Tenth Avenue Freeze-out
You Can’t Sit Down
Quarter to Three
