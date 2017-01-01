Demi Lovato hits back after she's criticised for not talking about her sexuality

Demi Lovato has hit back at critics who slammed her for not discussing her sexuality in a recent interview.

The Sorry Not Sorry singer was asked about her sexual orientation during a chat with LGBTQ news outlet PrideSource, and played coy when she replied: "I love who I love. I just feel like everyone’s always looking for a headline and they always want their magazine or TV show or whatever to be the one to break what my sexuality is... It’s irrelevant to what my music is all about."

Following the publication of the interview, numerous readers to took to social media to criticise Demi for not being more open about her sexuality.

But the star wasn't having any of that, responding on Twitter on Wednesday (20Sep17) when she wrote: "Just because I'm (sic) refuse to label myself for the sake of a headline doesn't mean I'm not going to stand up for what I believe in."

Demi also hinted that she will discuss the topic further in her upcoming documentary series, Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated, which debuts on YouTube on 12 October.

"If you're that curious about my sexuality, watch my documentary. But I don't owe anybody anything," she concluded.

Demi previously hit headlines with her 2015 hit Cool for the Summer, which features lines including: "It's OK/ I'm a little curious too, Don't be scared 'cause I'm your body type/ Just something that we wanna try."

She later revealed that the tune was based on personal experience, admitting during a chat on British talk show Alan Carr: Chatty Man: "I am not confirming and I'm definitely not denying. All of my songs are based off of personal experiences. I don't think there's anything wrong with experimentation at all."