Taylor Swift 'crashed at pal Cara Delevingne's home with boyfriend'

Taylor Swift reportedly enjoyed a low-key love-in with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn at pal Cara Delevingne's London home.

According to editors at British newspaper The Sun, the singer reportedly recently secretly slipped into the U.K.with the 26-year-old actor to spend time with his family. And, rather than blowing her cover with a stay in a top London hotel, the pair quietly holed up at the west London home of actress pal Cara.

It wasn't exactly a squeeze though, as the model turned actress lives in a $4 million (£3 million) property which she spent months renovating before moving in last year (16).

"Taylor made the trip to England to spend time with Joe’s family and friends, and Cara offered to have them at her place in Chiswick," a source told the publication. "Obviously Taylor can stay at the world’s swankiest hotels but that’s not really her bag."

Following a previously high-profile relationship with Thor actor Tom Hiddleston, in which he was ridiculed for wearing an "I heart Taylor Swift" T-shirt Taylor has been determined to keep her romance with Joe a lot more private.

"She’s trying to keep a low profile with Joe, and staying with Cara has let her do that. Instead of being stopped by fans for selfies, they’ve been able to come and go totally unnoticed," the source added.

"Things are getting serious between them, and Taylor wants to spend as much time getting to know Joe’s world as possible. They can’t get enough of each other."

News of the Bad Blood hitmaker's relationship with Joe, who is best known for his roles in movies such as Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk and A Higher Education, first emerged in May.

Since then Taylor has been travelling between England and her home in Nashville in a bid to maintain the couple's long-distance relationship, while Joe has commuted to America to visit the Look What You Made Me Do singer and has reportedly met her family and celebrity friends such as Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.