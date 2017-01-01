Salma Hayek pledges $100,000 to earthquake relief in Mexico

Actress Salma Hayek has pledged $100,000 (GBP74,000) to UNICEF's earthquake relief efforts in her native Mexico.

More than 220 people lost their lives in Tuesday's (19Sep17) 7.1 magnitude shaker, and the news footage from the disaster has reminded the Frida star of the country's catastrophic 1985 earthquake, which killed at least 5,000 people.

Recounting the horror of the disaster 32 years ago in a new video posted on Instagram, the 51-year-old says, "After the 1985 earthquake in Mexico City, I was evacuated from my building. A lot of friends died, including an uncle that was very, very close to me.

"I have lived through the aftermath of a disaster of this magnitude and it's horrific..."

Salma then urged her fans and followers to donate to charities linked to the relief efforts, adding, "I implore you, I implore to your hearts, to the goodness of your hearts, to your compassion to help. Anything that you can give will make a big difference."

Tuesday's earthquake came just two weeks after an 8.1 magnitude quake rocked Mexico City on 7 September (17) and as Mexicans are still recovering from the damage caused by Hurricane Max.

"The people of my country have now suffered three natural disasters in a row," Salma wrote on a CrowdRise page linked to her campaign to raise funds to help those affected by the disasters. "Many children and families are hurt and in terrible need."

Fellow Latina Shakira is also urging fans to give what they can to help those recovering from the earthquakes in Mexico.

The UNICEF Goodwill ambassador hit her social media pages on Wednesday (20Sep17) and wrote: "I am very sad about this terrible tragedy in Mexico. If you want to help, please visit shakir.as/unicefmexico."