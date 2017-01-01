NEWS JAY-Z and Kanye West ready to settle beef and end $3.5 million Tidal lawsuit Newsdesk Share with :







JAY-Z and Kanye West are reportedly planning to sit down in a bid to settle their legal issues.



The rappers publicly fell out after Kanye slated Jay and his wife Beyonce at one of his The Life of Pablo gigs in Sacramento, California last November (16). And in August this year, editors at TMZ reported the Stronger hitmaker also parted ways with Jay’s streaming service Tidal after being unhappy with how it is being run.



Kanye has alleged the company owes him upwards of $3 million (£2.2 million) in unpaid advances and bonuses and had his lawyers send Tidal executives a letter stating they were in breach and he wanted his contract terminated.



As a result Tidal have allegedly threatened to sue Kanye if he tries to release his music on a rival streaming site, as they have exclusive rights to his work.



Sources close to the Watch The Throne rappers have told the news outlet their lawyers failed to settle the $3.5 million (£2.5 million) dispute because of their personal beef.



Following recent reports that claimed the Kanye is ready to make up with his long-time friend and get their friendship back on track, according to the website, Jay is also now keen to meet face-to-face to squash their latest feud in a bid to end the threat of legal action in relation to the multi-million dollar Tidal dispute.



"The Generals (Kanye and Jay) have to meet face-to-face. When that happens, the resolving the money dispute is a piece of cake," a source told the news outlet.

