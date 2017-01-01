Sam Smith dreams of being 'fat and happy' with future beau

Sam Smith is dreaming of being fattened up by a future boyfriend so he can be “happy” for the rest of his life.

The English megastar is half the man he used to be since drastically shedding the pounds in early 2015, but that doesn’t mean he’s ready to shun food for ever.

And while the openly gay star is happy being single for the moment, Sam seemingly agrees with the saying the way to a man's heart is through his stomach.

“I am single and I am happy being single. I feel chilled,” he said, reports British newspaper Metro.

“I like to be cooked for. It would be incredible and I would just be fat and happy for the rest of my life.”

Sam slimmed down with the help nutritional therapist Amelia Freer more than two years ago, and has managed to keep the weight off.

The Oscar-winning singer, who won the golden statue for James Bond them song Writing's on the Wall, recently returned to music after a nearly two-year break, and admits he needed that time away from the limelight to process his immense fame.

“I was sitting in my pants watching TV on my sofa,” he recalled. “I had a great year and a half enjoying my family and going out with friends. I am thankful for my fans giving me that time.

“That time felt important as becoming famous scared me and I needed time to think about dealing with it. At times I thought, 'Is this for me?' With this job comes other stuff. I wasn’t prepared for it and it took time to get used to it. It is a lot to get your head around.”