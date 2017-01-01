Fergie: 'It was weird pretending all was fine with Josh Duhamel'

Fergie has admitted it was "a little weird" pretending everything was fine with husband Josh Duhamel before the pair made their marriage split news public.

The stars announced the sad news last Thursday (14Sep17), revealing they called it quits months ago. In a statement, they explained that they had decided to keep the breakup a secret to "give our family the best opportunity to adjust".

And in a new chat with America's People magazine, Fergie said that the task of acting as though nothing was wrong in her marriage for months before the announcement was difficult.

“Honestly, it was just getting a little weird for us with all the romantic questions," she told the outlet. "We’re great friends, we love each other so much, and it just got to the point where it was getting a little weird... there’s no perfect time so we just decided to do it."

Stressing the odd nature of the situation, Fergie added: "I don’t know, you can ask him, but it was just getting a little weird to laugh through the first date questions."

Fergie and Transformers star Josh share four-year-old son Axl together. Their decision to delay the announcement of their split was also to help their son, who the Double Dutchess star told People is "so great".

“We just wanted to get adjusted in private," she explained. "(And Axl’s school has helped as) we have a co-op so Josh and I would walk there several times before the school season. So I get to learn from the teachers and see how he reacts in a group of friends that he knows. And I get to help out and serve them snacks and clean the dishes.

"We have fun, we get down and dirty and read the stories with our costumes. You get down in the sand and get dirty - I love it. I love that part of it all."

Fergie and Josh tied the knot back in 2009 in a Catholic ceremony after becoming engaged in 2007. They first met on the set of Josh's TV show Las Vegas in 2004, when Fergie's band the Black Eyed Peas made a cameo on the series.