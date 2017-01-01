Nicki Minaj promises new music is 'a billion times more epic' than previous offerings

Nicki Minaj has promised fans her new music is "a billion times more epic" than her 2014 hit Anaconda.

The 34-year-old singer is currently working hard on her fourth studio album, the title of which she has yet to reveal. In a new interview with Dazed magazine Nicki spoke about the upcoming offering, and insisted that it will live up to expectations.

"This era will be a billion times more epic than anything Anaconda could have delivered,” she said. “I think this era will definitely be the most memorable and the most impactful of my career yet.

However, pushed for more details, Nicki remained tight-lipped. But she did say that she is enjoying the indecisiveness of the record-making process.

"I can’t say if I’m 50 per cent, 80 per cent or 10 per cent done, because I don’t know,” she said. “Tomorrow, I might walk into the studio and decide that I don’t like anything I’ve done in the last six months. Or tomorrow I might walk in and feel like the whole album is done. There’s so much beauty in not knowing.

"I just want to go in the studio and create like I used to, before there were any expectations. You know? When I was just having fun, working on my mixtapes, going in and creating... writing my little life.”

But before Nicki's next album drops, fans can sate themselves with her appearances on tracks such as Rake It Up with Yo Gotti. She also has a collaboration with Young Thug due to drop in the near future, and said of the tune: "I can’t wait for people to hear that collaboration!"