Drake encouraged to track down friend's murderers through his social media

Police detectives have encouraged Drake to use his social media to help track down the men who murdered his close friend Anthony "Fif" Soares at close range on 14 September (17).

The Hotline Bling singer had paid tribute to Soares, 33, on his Instagram page following his tragic death, writing: "RIP to one of our family members...our brother... I still can't even believe this morning was real. It was a honor to have shared years together and I will always keep your memory alive Forever Fif."

And now police hunting down the two men who gunned Soares down at 3am outside the foyer of an apartment building in Toronto, Canada, have asked Drake to help them in their murder investigation.

“Drake was a friend of his... Many of the family members have met Drake and I certainly would encourage him, through his tweets, to encourage anybody within the community to come forward with regards to any information they may have that might assist in solving his friend’s murder," Detective Sergeant Gary Giroux told the New York Daily News.

Police have also released a graphic video of the moment Soares was shot multiple times. He was rushed to hospital after the shooting for emergency surgery but died there.

While Giroux acknowledged the images and footage was "disturbing", he assured Soares' relatives that it needed to be released if they wanted to track down the culprits.

He added that the shooting was not believed to have been gang-related, explaining: "Certainly, it was very targeted. It was very focused. Certainly, it was overkill."

Soares was in a relationship and he and his partner had a young child.

Following Soares' death, Drake continued to pay tribute to his pal by adding to his tattoo collection with an inking of his face.

Toronto tattoo artist Inal Bersekov shared a picture of the new etching on his Instagram page, alongside the caption: "Was honored to pay tribute tattooing "FIF" on my brother @champagnepapi , Rest in peace #foreverfif #tattoo #tattoos #tats #ink #inked #toronto #canada #cheyenne #cheyennepen #dynamicink."