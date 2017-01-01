Jason Aldean writes a new book about life before fame

Country star Jason Aldean has written a book about his tough times.

The dad-to-be sat down with writer Tom Carter to pen Family, Friends and Fans, which chronicles his rise to the top and his life before he became famous.

The book will feature tales from Jason's school years and his hopes of becoming a baseball professional before he was discovered by producer Michael Knox.

"Jason looks back at the things that brought him where he is today, and that continue to shape his future. With wisdom, warmth and humor, Jason shares recollections he derived from people with whom he has bonded during his life and career," a press release reads.

Carter has also helped stars like Reba McEntire, Glen Campbell, Tammy Wynette, and LeAnn Rimes tell their life stories in books.

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old country singer is about to turn a new chapter in his life - his wife Brittany Kerr is pregnant and expecting the couple's first child together.

She announced the news via Instagram in May (17).

Aldean posted a photo of the couple in the kitchen with some real buns in the oven, and added the caption: "Been hard to keep this secret but we couldn't be happier to add to our family. This year just gets better and better."

The new baby will join Aldean's two daughters - Kendyl, 10, and Keeley, 14 - from his previous marriage to Jessica Ussery, which ended in April, 2013 after his romance with Kerr went public.

Jason and Brittany wed in 2015 in Mexico.