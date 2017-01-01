Stage slip-up can't ruin Ariana Grande's second from last world tour date

Ariana Grande laughed off a stage slip during a show in Taiwan on Tuesday night (19Sep17) by insisting it was a miracle she'd stayed on her feet throughout her world tour.

The singer had to be steadied by her dancers as she tried to avoid an embarrassing tumble onstage at the Taipei Arena.

As fans gasped, Ariana laughed the moment off and after the show took to Instagram to poke fun at herself.

"Can't believe we made it to the second to last show without me slipping on that slippery a** stool honestly I'll take it," the 24-year-old captioned a video of the slip.

Her mum found the clip funny and added: "This is such a wonderful clip though... fans so concerned screaming, your adorable laughs & then Perfect Singing & you landed like a pro!!"

Grande's emotional Dangerous Woman Tour, which was briefly halted following a bomb blast outside a concert in Manchester, England in May (17), concludes at the Asiaworld-Expo Arena in Hong Kong on Thursday (21Sep17).

Her brother Frankie joined her for a handful of recent dates and told Access Hollywood Live earlier this month (Sep17), "I think that she's so brave and so courageous and she performs with so much heart and passion... I think that she's a symbol of strength for the world in what she went through and how she's going forward.

"She sings every night Somewhere Over the Rainbow from the Manchester (benefit) concert and I was crying... and I looked to my left and I saw a little girl in a tutu... and she came up and she gave me the biggest hug... There was a lot of love there. She's just so strong."

After all the emotion of the Dangerous Woman Tour, her brother hopes Ariana slows down for a little while following Thursday night's concert: "I hope she takes a little break," he said.