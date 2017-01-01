Stormzy: 'Before my career is over, I need to have a song that Magic just play'

While walking the red carpet at last night’s Hyundai Mercury Music Prize, where he was nominated for the coveted award, Stormzy had one thing on his mind. Getting a song played on Magic Radio. The Grime star revealed his dream is to have a song played on the national station, as then he knows he’s made something really special. He didn’t miss the opportunity to pitch an already existing song of his called Blinded By Your Grace Part 2. The ballad features on Stormzy’s highly praised debut album, and he is keen to do an acoustic session with Magic Radio featuring it.He also gives a shout out to Magic Radio Breakfast Show host Ronan Keating, the pair met last week at the GQ Awards. Stormzy was so pleased to meet him, he even went as far as tweeting his excitement and mentioning Ronan in his acceptance speech that evening.This isn’t the first time Stormzy has publically shown some love for the station, as back in June he tweeted Magic Radio saying how much he loved the station, and always dreamed of being played on there.Stormzy on being played on Magic Radio… “Before my career is over, I need to have a song that Magic just play, because then you know you have a legacy. If your song is on the Magic playlist and it sits there for the next 30 years, you have made something special.”Stormzy on his idea for Magic Radio… “I’ve got a song for Magic, it’s called Blinded By Your Grace Part 2. I think we could do a little acoustic session.”Stormzy on Ronan Keating… “Big up Ronan, my G.”