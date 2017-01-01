Marilyn Manson praises 'dangerous' Rihanna

Marilyn Manson has praised Rihanna for being "dangerous" and for the "hardcore" video she co-created for her song B**ch Better Have My Money.

The American rockstar was speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 Radio when he shared his appreciation of the 29-year-old singer for being an inspiration when it came to ideas for the music video for his new song We Know Where You F**king Live, which features explicit content including depictions of sex and violence.

“Rihanna (is) dangerous," Manson quipped. "I had this conversation with (director) Tom Wyatt, prior to this video coming out. He said, ‘Who do you want to compete with like in music and things like that?’ I said, ‘Rihanna.’ (Her) ‘B**ch Better Have My Money video? That’s a hardcore video."

He went on to list the reasons why he loves that project in particular, which was helmed by Rihanna herself and French filmmakers Megaforce. One that made the cut was the fact it stars Hannibal actor Mads Mikkelsen as Rihanna's lying accountant, whose wife - played by model Rachel Roberts - is kidnapped and held at ransom by the star and her gang.

Listing his final reason for being in awe of the video, Manson concluded, "And then, D, if I’m still doing letters; that she swings a girl naked back and forth, gives her crack, kills her and has a yacht, she has a flare gun. And somehow my video is more offensive?”

Meanwhile Manson's own video features plenty of controversial aspects, including nuns using guns to terrorise a suburban neighbourbood.

This is the second time the musician has spoken highly of Rihanna this month (Sep17); he recently revealed another of her songs influenced him while he was recording his upcoming LP, Heaven Upside Down.

"Strangely enough, one of the records that influenced this album strongly, and it can’t be taken literally (sonically), is Rihanna, her last record (Anti)," he told Consequence of Sound. "That one song, Love on the Brain, it really hit me because I saw her perform it and she just... meant it."