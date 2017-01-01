Niall Horan delights diehard fans by sending them pizza

Niall Horan has delighted fans camping out overnight for his Los Angeles concert by sending them pizza.

The One Direction star's devoted fans began queuing outside the Hollywood Palladium on Monday (18Sep17), more than 24 hours before the Slow Hands singer is due to take to the stage at the Los Angeles venue.

Niall, 24, wished his fans well on Twitter, writing, "I hear there are people outside the palladium . Please stay safe out there tonight . Love you all."

Several of those waiting in line to bag spots in the front row took to the social media site to thank the star for sending them pizzas, and Niall confirmed he had arranged for the takeaway delivery, writing, "Glad ya (sic) got the pizza ! Love to tara (sic) for dropping it off . Stay safe guys."

One delighted fan with the Twitter handle @blushniall, thanked her idol by writing,"THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THE PIZZA I LOVE YOU SO MUCH (three heart emojis)."

Another tweeting with the username added, "THANK YOU NIALL WE REALLY APPRECIATE IT".

Niall isn't the only member of the British boyband to feed his biggest devotees, as Harry Styles bought pizza for those who camped out to see his concert on U.S. TV show Today, while Louis Tomlinson also makes a habit of buying pizza for fans.

According to fellow British popstar Ed Sheeran, Harry also spent a day giving out thousands of dollars worth of pizza to homeless people in Los Angeles.

Ed told American radio station 95.5 WPLJ, "He (Harry) went out on his day off and spent like two or three grand on Domino's pizzas and drove around for the whole day just giving it to homeless people."

After the Hollywood Palladium gig, Niall will travel to Las Vegas to play the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday (23Sep17), before embarking on a U.S. tour at the end of October (17).