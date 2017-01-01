NEWS Morrissey announces new single and album track listing Newsdesk Share with :







Morrissey is proud to announce the first single to be taken from his first studio album in three years. Spent The Day In Bed sees Morrissey in fine form with typically assertive lyrics sung over joyful melodies, pleading ‘Stop…Watching the news, because the news contrives to frighten you’, juxtaposing with a final refrain, ‘No Bus, No Boss, No Rain, No Train’.



The remaining eleven album tracks continue in the same vein; chastising political figures, questioning authority and regaling old fashioned love stories. Entertaining, provocative, insightful and intelligent, Morrissey weaves a narrative like no other and none more so than on Low in High School.



More music coming soon… Morrissey will be playing tracks from Low in High School on 2nd October as the first artist to play 6 Music Live 2017 at Maida Vale Studios.



The album will be released digitally and in physical formats: CD, coloured vinyl and limited edition cassette.



Limited vinyl formats and bundles will be available via the Mporium, with the vinyl in different colours with lyrics and sleeve notes in French (blue), Spanish (transparent orange) and Japanese (transparent yellow). The Mporium will also stock a limited edition 7” box set with clear vinyl.



There is also the opportunity for fans to purchase a limited edition transparent green vinyl from independent record stores and HMV. All vinyls come in gatefold packaging. A limited edition clear 7” vinyl of Spent The Day In Bed will also be available from 27th October and can be pre-ordered now



Low in High School will be Morrissey’s first studio album since 2014 and his debut for BMG. The album will see BMG partnering with Morrissey on the new release and on the launch of his new label, Etienne Records. Low in High School was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in France and in Rome at Ennio Morricone’s Forum Studios. The record is produced by Joe Chiccarelli (who has worked with Frank Zappa, The Strokes, Beck and The White Stripes to name a few).



Rising to prominence as frontman of The Smiths, Morrissey went on to forge an even more successful career as a solo artist, with all ten of his solo efforts landing in the Top 10 on the UK album charts, including 3 entries at the #1 position. Releasing his debut solo album Viva Hate back in 1988, he has since released a number of critically acclaimed follow-ups including Kill Uncle and Your Arsenal, and hugely successful comeback album You Are the Quarry after a five year hiatus in 2004.



In 2013, Morrissey published his record-breaking autobiography on Penguin Classics, immediately topping the best-seller list with literary reviewers hailing it a masterpiece in writing and prose.



“LOW IN HIGH SCHOOL” TRACK LIST



1. My Love I’d Do Anything For You

2. I Wish You Lonely

3. Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up On The Stage

4. Home Is A Question Mark

5. Spent The Day In Bed

6. I Bury The Living

7. In Your Lap

8. The Girl From Tel-Aviv Who Wouldn’t Kneel

9. All The Young People Must Fall In Love

10. When You Open Your Legs

11. Who Will Protect Us From The Police?

12. Israel



More live dates to be announced soon…



#spentthedayinbed

#LowinHighSchool

