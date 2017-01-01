NEWS Sam Smith single eyes second week at Number 1, Niall Horan set for highest new entry Newsdesk Share with :







Sam Smith looks set to keep his spot at the top of the Official Singles Chart as his latest track, Too Good At Goodbyes, eyes a second week at Number 1.



The London soul singer made a triumphant return last week after Too Good at Goodbyes debuted at Number 1 on last Friday’s Official Chart. Sam's closest competition on today's Official Chart Update (Sept 18) is Dua Lipa, whose former Number 1 New Rules currently sits at 2 and is 2,000 combined sales behind.



Meanwhile, P!nk's What About Us is at 3, Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do is at 4, and Little Mix are on course to climb with their CNCO collaboration Reggaeton Lento (Remix) following the release of its music video, currently up two places to Number 5.



New entries and high climbers



Two more songs are on track to make gains in the Top 10: Camila Cabello's new single Havana lifts three places to Number 7, and Avicii's collaboration with Rita Ora, Lonely Together, vaults 13 spots to Number 8. The song could become the Swedish DJ's first Top 10 hit in over two years, after 2015's Waiting For Love topped out at Number 6.



Niall Horan looks set to be this week's highest new entry, his new single Too Much To Ask opens at 14, while Post Malone's Rockstar ft. 21 Savage is close behind at 15.



Further down, Katy Perry's Swish Swish ft. Nicki Minaj continues to scale the Top 40, currently up three places to 19, and Craig David's brand new track Heartline - produced by Jonas Blue - starts at Number 30.