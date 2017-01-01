NEWS Foo Fighters storming towards fourth UK Number 1 album with Concrete and Gold Newsdesk Share with :







Foo Fighters' new album Concrete and Gold is shining brightly at the top of today's Official Albums Chart Update.



The rock group's ninth studio album has generated 43,000 combined chart sales so far this week, and is currently outselling the rest of the Top 10 combined. The album is all but certain to earn the group their fourth UK Number 1 this Friday, joining previous chart toppers One By One, Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace, and Wasting Light.



Concrete and Gold is expected to chart higher than Foo Fighters' last album, Sonic Highways, which missed out on the Number 1 spot despite shifting 89,000 copies. The LP lost a chart battle with The Endless River, the final album from Pink Floyd back in November 2014.



Elsewhere in this week's Top 5, Gary Numan's Savage (Songs from a Broken World) is at Number 2, which could mark Gary's first Top 10 album since 1982, and Prophets of Rage, the rap/rock supergroup made up of members from Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill are at 4 with their debut, self-titled album.



2017 Mercury Prize winner Sampha is set to return to the Official Albums Chart Top 10 at Number 6 with Process, which originally peaked at Number 7 back in February. Outside of Ed Sheeran’s ÷ (3), two more Mercury nominated albums feature in today’s Top 100: The xx’s I See You, up 26 places to Number 60, and Loyle Carner’s Yesterday’s Gone, which rises from last Friday’s 144 to Number 91 today.



Two more new entries could impact the Top 10: Gun's Favourite Pleasures at 8, and Yusuf, the artist formerly known as Yusuf Islam and Cat Stevens could secure his first Top 10 album since 2009 with The Laughing Apple (10).



Madonna's Rebel Heart Tour live album is new at 12 today, while Arcane Roots are on course for their first Top 40 album with Melancholia Hymns at Number 20. Beyoncé's Lemonade is bubbling back into the Top 40 at Number 26 following the collection's vinyl release, and The Doors' The Singles compilation sits at Number 28.



Danish metal artist Myrkur could bag her first UK Top 40 album with Mareridt at Number 37, and P!nk's Greatest Hits... So Far is being snapped up in preparation for her new album Beautiful Trauma, and is a re-entry at Number 38.