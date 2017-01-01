Pharrell warns all Americans are threatened by discrimination

Pharrell Williams delivered an emotional warning about the threat posed by white supremacists at VH1's Hip Hop Honors event on Monday (18Sep17).

In his speech at the bash hosted by the U.S. music TV network the Happy singer urged people to "open their eyes" to the increase in racism towards African-Americans and other minority groups in the months since Donald Trump became the country's president.

He went on to warn those not targeted by white nationalists, that history showed they would be next in line.

"Don't think because they're coming at the African-Americans and the Jewish community and the Hispanics that it can't be you too just because you look like them," he insisted. "You should understand 'they' (white nationalists) can change their minds and it might not be about black, white, big, skinny or small. It could be about facial features. It might be about hair colour. Don't act like they didn't do that before."

Comparing his speech to an address delivered by the Game of Thrones character Jon Snow, he warned that racist groups were "talking about a war", and that white nationalists are "walking towards your future".

The 44-year-old musician concluded his speech by saying, "I'm African-American. African means that's what in me, American means thats where I am right now. So if this is where I am and this is America, it's for liberty and justice for all."

This year's (17) Hip Hop Honors event celebrated '90s Game Changers' - stars who contributed to popular culture in the decade.

Among those honoured were the actor Martin Lawrence, Jermaine Dupri, Master P, director Hype Williams and Mariah Carey, who arrived on stage to perform on a jet ski.

Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Missy Elliott, Fabolous, The Lox, and Ty Dolla $ign also performed at the televised bash, held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.