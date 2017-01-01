Maren Morris takes aim at Internet trolls unhappy with the way she dresses

- NEWS
- UNDERGROUND
- COMPETITION
Outspoken country star Maren Morris has fired back at Internet trolls who have taken issue with the way she dresses.
A few conservative fans were unhappy with a photo the My Church singer posted online ahead of a Madison Square Garden gig with Sam Hunt in New York last week (15Sep17), in which she was wearing a midriff-baring crop-top and a pair of pants with strategically placed slits.
But Morris wasn't about to apologise for her fashion choice and instead took aim at the "slut shamers"
Tweeting a photo of herself with fiance Ryan Hurd on Sunday (17Sep17), Maren wrote: "Hey, while prudes are b**ching about my clothes, let's make babies."
She jumped on Twitter a little later and added, "Honestly, I'm over the slut-shaming that goes on here. I'm a self-sufficient woman who loves her body. Get over it, thanks."
Fellow country star RaeLynn offered Morris words of encouragement, tweeting: "You're beautiful, everyone else is stupid."
The diabetic star went on to reveal someone had once criticised her health accessory: "I had someone judge my insulin pump," she explained. "People don't even understand."
Morris also received support from the Brothers Osborne, who tweeted: "This is why we should be required to take an a**-hole test before being allowed access to the internet. What is wrong with these people?"
Trolls and slut shamers aside, Maren's career is on a high - she recently recorded a duet with Niall Horan and will be hitting the road with the One Direction star when he launches his world tour next summer (18).