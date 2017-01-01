Maren Morris takes aim at Internet trolls unhappy with the way she dresses

Outspoken country star Maren Morris has fired back at Internet trolls who have taken issue with the way she dresses.

A few conservative fans were unhappy with a photo the My Church singer posted online ahead of a Madison Square Garden gig with Sam Hunt in New York last week (15Sep17), in which she was wearing a midriff-baring crop-top and a pair of pants with strategically placed slits.

But Morris wasn't about to apologise for her fashion choice and instead took aim at the "slut shamers"

Tweeting a photo of herself with fiance Ryan Hurd on Sunday (17Sep17), Maren wrote: "Hey, while prudes are b**ching about my clothes, let's make babies."

She jumped on Twitter a little later and added, "Honestly, I'm over the slut-shaming that goes on here. I'm a self-sufficient woman who loves her body. Get over it, thanks."

Fellow country star RaeLynn offered Morris words of encouragement, tweeting: "You're beautiful, everyone else is stupid."

The diabetic star went on to reveal someone had once criticised her health accessory: "I had someone judge my insulin pump," she explained. "People don't even understand."

Morris also received support from the Brothers Osborne, who tweeted: "This is why we should be required to take an a**-hole test before being allowed access to the internet. What is wrong with these people?"

Trolls and slut shamers aside, Maren's career is on a high - she recently recorded a duet with Niall Horan and will be hitting the road with the One Direction star when he launches his world tour next summer (18).