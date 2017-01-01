Kenny Chesney helps hurricane survivors reunite with mum in Philadelphia

Country superstar Kenny Chesney has been identified as the anonymous man who helped reunite a family after Hurricane Irma ripped through the British Virgin Islands.

The singer/songwriter, whose home on St. John was destroyed by the storm earlier this month (Sep17), loaned Jah-Haile Bruce and Jahbioseh Bruce his private jet after learning the stranded brothers were desperately trying to get to their mum in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Bruce brothers, along with their grandfather, survived the devastation on St. John by finding shelter in the bathroom of the home they share.

Jah-Haile recounted the trio's nightmare in a CNN interview, recalling how he and his brother huddled together as they watched the storm rip off the roof above them. He also explained that the siblings were desperately trying to reach their mother to let her know they were OK after they were evacuated from the island to nearby St. Croix.

Kenny learned of the news piece and quietly offered the boys his plane, as there were no outgoing flights to the U.S. for days after the hurricane.

Insiders have revealed the anonymous person behind the generous offer was Chesney, who recently launched a fund to help those struggling to pick up the pieces following Irma.

The country singer has named his new campaign Love for Love City Foundation, and he's hoping to raise a fortune to help those in need in Florida and the British Virgin Islands, who were rattled by the huge storm.

Kenny wasn't at home in St. John as the hurricane hit, but he was housing 20 locals in the hope his place could withstand the elements.

"I had 200 mile-per-hour wind-tested windows throughout my house, and every window in the house just blew out, so these people were really scared," he said in a recent TV interview. "They found more shelter in a big closet and were in that closet for a long time, and they made it. Luckily, a lot of people made it."