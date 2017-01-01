Linkin Park announce Chester Bennington tribute show

Linkin Park are to regroup following the death of frontman Chester Bennington for a tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

The band is planning a one-night-only celebration of Bennington's life at the fabled Los Angeles venue on 27 October (17).

The special show will mark the first time the five members of the band have performed on stage together since Chester took his own life on 20 July (17).

Linkin Park will be joined by a handful of special guests, who will also honour the tragic singer by performing his songs.

Chester's bandmates will contribute their fees from the event to Music For Relief's One More Light Fund, which was created in memory of the late singer.

Meanwhile, the official video for new Linkin Park track One More Light premiered on the band's social pages on Monday (18Sep17). The song had not been scheduled to be released as a single, but fans' strong connection to the track in the weeks following Bennington's passing prompted the group to rush release it.

Directed by Linkin Park's Joe Hahn, the video serves as a tribute to the memory of Chester and "the comradery of the band, the people they work with, and the community that has given them strength".

"It has been incredibly emotional to work on this, and especially to watch it," says Hahn. "I feel that by doing it, we not only faced some of our biggest fears, but it enabled us to use our talents to bring some light to people who need it.

"As we move forward to the Hollywood Bowl show and beyond, I think about the people who connect with the band, outside and inside our circle. This video is a gesture of good will to the people who want that connection."

Band leader Mike Shinoda adds, "One More Light was written with the intention of sending love to those who lost someone. We now find ourselves on the receiving end.

"In memorial events, art, videos, and images, fans all over the world have gravitated towards this song as their declaration of love and support for the band and the memory of our dear friend, Chester. We are so very grateful and can't wait to see you again."