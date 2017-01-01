Mel B thanks Nicole Kidman for shining light on domestic abuse

Mel B has thanked Nicole Kidman for raising awareness about domestic abuse in her Emmys acceptance speech on Sunday night (17Sep17).

The Australian actress picked up the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her portrayal of domestic abuse sufferer Celeste Wright in TV show Big Little Lies, and in her speech she talked about the "complicated, insidious disease" which "exists far more than we allow ourselves to know" and thanked voters for helping her shed light on the issue.

The former Spice Girl, who has accused her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte of abuse, shared an image of Nicole and the domestic violence quote from her speech on Instagram and encouraged anyone in that situation to find the strength to leave.

"We are not alone remember that, 'the light is shined' again thanks to @nicolekidman at the @televisionacad and always has been," she wrote. "So pls trust and believe,you don't have to be a victim no more,you do have the power and support to stand up to this,leave all your shame and pain with your abuser,if not the 'Diablo' WILL kill you #domesticviolencesurvivor #domesticviolenceawareness #womenempoweringwomen (sic)."

When Mel filed for divorce from Stephen, her husband of almost 10 years, in March, she alleged he abused her both physically and emotionally throughout their marriage, leading to a judge granting a temporary restraining order.

Stephen has always strenuously denied the abuse allegations.

Over the weekend, the America's Got Talent judge credited her late father Martin's death in March for giving her a wake-up call about her life.

"He gave me the clarity and strength to set my life on the right track and I'm sooo thankful of this awakening," she wrote. "I now live in my truth to correct with no shame the life every girl/daddy's girl should live,and that's a life with no fear or disrespect,but a life with ONLY love and respect and honesty (sic)."