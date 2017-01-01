Madonna planning intimate gigs to 'connect' with fans

Madonna is planning to do more "intimate" gigs which allow her to engage with audience members.

The entertainer has built up a reputation for hosting large tours since launching her career in the 1980s, but in a new interview, she has divulged that she now wants to "reinvent" her concerts.

"I've done so many shows - world tours, stadiums, sports arenas, you name it - that I feel like I have to reinvent that now too," she told the BBC. "I like doing intimate shows and being able to talk directly to the audience, to play with them and use humour and pathos and truth, and share my life - and also make up stories."

Madonna, 59, added that she is exploring the idea of doing a show that is based in one location. And the concert wouldn't purely be focused on her.

"(The show would be) kind of a revolving door of amazing, gifted, unique talent - dancers, musicians, singers, comedians, me, humour," she explained.

The Like a Prayer singer, who is currently promoting the DVD for her Rebel Heart Tour, also revealed the thought process behind planning a world tour and confessed she built the foundations around what songs excited and inspired her at that particular moment in time.

"I try to rotate things," she stated. "I also try to reflect my current mood and what I've been feeling, and what's been inspiring me artistically or filmically, politically, philosophically.

"I try to put songs together in groups that have thematic connection, and then I try to tell a story. And then I do the visuals. It's quite a process."