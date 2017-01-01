Fergie thanks fans for support after split from Josh Duhamel

Fergie has thanked fans for their support following her split from husband Josh Duhamel.

The Black Eyed Peas singer is currently in Brazil for the Rock in Rio Music Festival and was all smiles when she was snapped leaving the Copacabana Palace Hotel on Friday (15Sep17) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Earlier in the day, Fergie attended a meet and greet event, where she told fans that she was grateful for their kind words following the announcement of her breakup from the Hollywood actor on Thursday.

"Hey, everybody, I just wanted to thank you for your love and support. Truly, it means the world to me," she said in the footage shared on her Instagram Story. "I want to thank all of you in your different ways. Whether it be helping online with all the naysayers or just helping me with the fashion or just sometimes being there for me when I need to read something that's filled with love."

In a statement, Fergie and Josh revealed that they had kept their separation secret for months.

"With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," the estranged couple wrote in a statement issued to People.com.

"To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."

Fergie, real name Stacy Ann Ferguson, started dating Josh in 2004, after she met him when she and the Black Eyed Peas filmed a cameo for an episode of his TV show Las Vegas. The pair married in 2009, and welcomed their son Axl Jack Duhamel in 2013.