Miley Cyrus: 'I have too much living to do before I marry'

Miley Cyrus has dismissed talk that she and Liam Hemsworth plan on getting wed anytime soon, insisting marriage isn’t on the cards.

The Wrecking Ball singer may be happy after reuniting with The Hunger Games star, but she admitted in an interview with Grazia magazine that she plans to do a lot more living before the couple tie the knot.

Miley and the 27-year-old actor first started dating after they starred together in 2010 movie The Last Song. They got engaged in June 2012, but called it off in late 2013.

Having rekindled their relationship in early 2016, the couple appear to be going from strength to strength.

“I don’t envision marriage,” she told the British publication. “I’m 24. I hope to get to live a little bit more. I have too much living to do before (I get) married.”

The singer first sparked marriage rumours in March, after her father Billy Ray Cyrus posted a picture of Miley in a white peasant dress, captioning the shot: "I'm so happy...you are happy @MileyCyrus."

Fans were quick to take the comment as confirmation that Miley and Liam had tied the knot in a secret ceremony, but Billy later denied this was the case.

“Three years ago, if you’d have asked me if I’d be here, this happy with this man, I’d have been stunned,” Miley gushed. “I’m just riding this out. In some relationships, you lose yourself by being with someone else. Actually it made me find myself more.”

Since the couple reconciled, Miley has been working on new music, leaving behind her former hip-hop tinged sound and her nipple pasties for a more pared down style.

Having got her groove back following a break from the music business, Miley added she is happy to just take things as they come.

“I have no idea what the next three years will bring, but if it’s possible to get even happier, I’ll take it,” she smiled.