Drug-addled Robbie Williams 'clucked like a chicken' on first date with Ayda Field

Robbie Williams was high on drugs when he met his now-wife Ayda Field for the first time.

The Let Me Entertain You singer has been open about his battles with alcoholism and substance abuse in the past and has now shared that it was something of a miracle that he was able to pursue the American actress at all back in 2006.

In an excerpt from his new autobiography Reveal, obtained by British newspaper The Sun, Robbie has detailed how Ayda had been dropped off at his house for their first date after a mutual friend had suggested they meet, but he'd already taken a concoction of pills to calm his nerves before she arrived.

Robbie recalled that she'd come straight from being out at a party but he could sense she didn't feel comfortable at his place.

"In she came, and she's had a few red wines. I don't think the situation suited her, being at a stranger's house, coming from a party," he confessed.

So, the singer decided to make her feel more at ease and suggested they head back to the bash. But he took even more drugs to get him through after he discovered the party was full of technology experts.

"I tucked into a lot of drugs. Anyway, I took a turn for the worse, because I started to cluck like a chicken," he shared.

"So I was in the Jacuzzi with a very, very hot girl in Hollywood doing a Hollywood thing. But then I got ill, started to cluck, had to leave, embarrassingly."

The 43-year-old singer also divulged that even after his bad behaviour, Ayda wasn't put off, and the pair were inseparable for the next three weeks.

He also stated in the book that he believed his marriage to Ayda, 38, and becoming a father to daughter Theodora, four, and two-year-old Charlton, has saved his life.