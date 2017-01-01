Cheryl ‘not ready for baby number two just yet’

Cheryl has reportedly told boyfriend Liam Payne that they will have a second baby, but not yet.

The popstar pair welcomed their first child, son Bear, in March (17), and have since been enjoying life has new parents.

Liam, 24, has been particularly vocal about how much he loves being a dad, and even told reporters recently that he’d rather have a second baby than get married right now, though 34-year-old Cheryl has allegedly asked her beau to tone the baby talk down a notch.

“Cheryl knows Liam’s loving being a dad, but she’s spelled it out that she’s just not ready for baby number two and has told Liam not to put pressure on her by talking about it and fuelling speculation,” an insider divulged to Britain's Closer magazine.

“She has only just got her body back and is starting to feel like her old self again. She wants to enjoy herself, work on her comeback and spend quality time with Bear before trying for another child.”

Cheryl has been making more public appearances recently, as rumours swirl she’s looking to relaunch her singing career.

Liam has also been busy promoting his solo work, and during his promo duties he let slip that twice-married Cheryl sometimes tells him off for what he shares with the media.

“Liam admitted he got a bit carried away, but Cheryl gently reminded him to be more cautious when talking about their future plans,”

the source continued.

However, the former X Factor U.K. judge definitely isn’t ruling out adding to her brood in the future.

“She just wants to slow things down and focus on Liam and Bear rather than getting ahead of themselves,” the insider said. “She’s incredibly happy and would love a little brother or sister for Bear in the future, but she doesn’t want that pressure on them right now.”