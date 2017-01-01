Aaron Carter has yet to check himself into rehab - report

Aaron Carter has reportedly yet to admit himself into rehab, despite being urged to by health experts during his appearance on The Doctors.

The 29-year-old singer appeared in an episode of the TV show which aired this week (beg11Sep17) and was filmed last month.

It was recommended that he seek treatment at Alo House Recovery Center in Malibu, California to help overcome his addiction to prescription medication, but according to the programme's Dr. Travis Stork, who voiced his concerns during the show, Aaron still hasn't begun his journey to rehabilitation.

“He is yet to take those steps to go there,” Dr. Stork explains in a new clip updating viewers on the star's condition, obtained by Entertainment Tonight. “He repeatedly tells me that this is what he plans to do, and he’s not going to do it for anyone else but himself. But Aaron also has a lot of things and reasons – I’m not going to use the word ‘excuses’ because that’s not what I want to use – but concerts, some legal things. The mentality is once I can get these taken care of, then I will go."

The health specialist further revealed he hears "every day" that Aaron is going to check in and that only the popstar can control his future.

With his personal life strained after recently splitting from girlfriend Madison Parker and his estrangement from his sibling Nick, Dr. Stork is also worried about Aaron relying on social media for support - especially when he has suffered at the hands of trolls.

“The people who body shamed him, that hurts him even more than it would hurt the normal individual,” Dr. Stork explained. “I would just say, Aaron, we’re all still rooting for you. If you are a fan of Aaron’s, if you know Aaron, if you’re part of his support network, tell Aaron that it’s O.K. to do this for himself.”