Nicki Minaj reunites with Nas at rap legend's birthday party

Nicki Minaj reunited with her rumoured boyfriend Nas on Wednesday night (13Sep17) to celebrate his birthday at a private party in New York City.

The Starships hitmaker accompanied the rap icon to The Pool Lounge for a joint birthday bash with his producer pal Swizz Beatz, who turned 39 that night.

Nicki shared a photo from the event on her Instagram page, in which she wore a sexy, low-cut black dress as she linked arms with Nas, who turned 44 on Thursday (14Sep17). The stars were pictured standing next to Swizz and his wife Alicia Keys, who shared a similar snap of the foursome smiling.

Nas, full name Nasir Jones, appeared to be more than happy to have Nicki by his side for his special day and was featured creeping up behind the hip-hop beauty and planting a kiss on her cheek she went live on the Instagram account of a Mass Appeal Records executive.

In the video footage, a giggling Nicki cried, "Oh my God, oh my God, stop! Wait, listen, Nasir...!"

She then addressed followers on Instagram, saying, "You guys, we wanna thank you, all 200 of you, for tuning in!"

The party marked the first time in months since Nicki was last seen out in public with Nas. They had initially sparked dating speculation in May (17) after enjoying dinner together at his Los Angeles restaurant Sweet Chick.

Nicki continued to fuel the romance rumours weeks later during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in America, confessing she was considering breaking her celibacy vow for "cute" Nas.

"I wanted to go a year without dating any man," she said, before adding, "I might make an exception to the rule for him (Nas) 'cause he's so dope."

She also confessed she had enjoyed "sleepovers" with singer Kelis' ex-husband: "I go to him," she shared. "I just thought him coming to me was too forward."

Nicki previously dated rapper Meek Mill, but confirmed she was single again in January (17).