Lady Gaga hospitalised, pulls out of Rock in Rio

Lady Gaga has scrapped her appearance at the Rock in Rio festival because she's not well enough to make the trip to Brazil.

The singer has been hospitalised days after revealing she suffers from chronic pain condition Fibromyalgia, and now she has pulled out of her South American festival gig on Friday (15Sep17).

Announcing the news on Instagram, the Poker Face singer posted a shot of herself in the hospital and wrote: "Brazil, I’m devastated that I’m not well enough to come to Rock In Rio. I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now.

"I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon. I’m so sorry, and I love you so much."

She later tweeted: "I was taken to the hospital its not simply hip pain or wear & tear from tour, I’m in severe pain. I’m in good hands w/ (with) the very best doctors."

Gaga also cancelled a concert in Montreal, Canada earlier this month (Sep17), revealing she had fallen ill after performing in the rain during a show in New York.

She recovered in time for shows in Toronto last week (ends08Sep17), and also promoted her new documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, as it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, when she told reporters she is planning to take a break from music when her current world tour ends, so she can do a little "healing".

"It doesn’t mean I don’t have some things up my sleeve," she joked.