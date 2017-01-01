Selena Gomez undergoes kidney transplant

Selena Gomez underwent kidney transplant surgery earlier this summer (17).

The actress and singer has tended to steer away from the spotlight in recent years, following her diagnosis with autoimmune disease lupus in 2015.

While Selena has made a return to the music business recently with the release of her single Bad Liar in May, she has now explained the reason for her Hollywood hiatus was due to her having to undergo surgery.

"I'm very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn't promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of," Selena wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday (14Sep17). "So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health."

Along with her note, the 25-year-old uploaded a photo of her lying in a hospital bed next to her kidney donor, Selena's close friend Francia Raisa. Selena added that she and actress Francia had both recovered from the surgery, and were very thankful for the care they received from medical experts during the process.

"Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis," the star shared.

Lupus is most often used to describe a more severe form of the condition called systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). There is currently no cure for the disease, which leaves sufferers feeling fatigued, but Selena added that fans who wanted to learn more should visit the Lupus Research Alliance website.