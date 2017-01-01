Kelly Clarkson 'gave up royalties' to disassociate herself from Dr. Luke

Kelly Clarkson has insisted she refused a writer's credit on a hit song because she wanted to forget working with producer Dr. Luke.

The Since You've Been Gone singer has revealed she walked away from a payday of "millions" in royalties because she didn't want a co-writer credit on 2009 number one single, My Life Would Suck Without You, written by producer Dr. Luke. The producer has been embroiled in a legal battle with singer Kesha since 2014, who has also accused him of sexually and verbally abusing her.

In an interview with radio station Z100, former American Idol star Kelly explained although she hadn't had a similar experience to Kesha, she is "not a fan" of Luke.

"I was making a point to the people working with me, going, 'This is how much I didn't want to do this.' I don't care about the money," she told the station, also insisting her experience with Dr. Luke was nothing like the allegations levelled at him by Kesha. "He didn't do anything like that with me.”

Last year, Kelly claimed music executives at her former label RCA threatened they would not release her fourth album, All I Ever Wanted, if she didn't work with Luke.

"Basically, they were gonna sit on my record unless I did what they wanted. I was so frustrated because I literally said, 'Anyone in the world but this one person. I will work with anyone you want to put in my path'... It was just this one thing, and I asked not to work with Dr. Luke just because I had not a good experience with him," Kelly said. "If an artist like me, I generally love everyone. You have to really be a special kind of ... for me not to like you."

"They brought up writing credit at the end," she continued. "And I was like, 'I don't want my name near his. I want to pretend this didn't happen in my life and I want to forget it."