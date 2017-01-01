Elle King dating rock musician Josh Logan

Elle King has moved on from her recent marriage breakdown by striking up a romance with rocker Josh Logan.

The Ex's & Oh's star announced she had split from her husband Andrew Ferguson on Instagram in May (17) and the singer has now got a new man in her life, who has been identified by Us Weekly editors as Josh Logan from bands The Blind Pets and Chief White Lightning.

The 28-year-old shared a picture on Instagram of her new beau kissing the side of her face as she wraps her arms around his neck and wrote in the caption, "Make room for greatness in your life. Especially if greatness comes in the form of a hot lead singing guitar playing wildman that I'm in love with."

She later posted a similar picture of Josh kissing her face, but this time besides a private jet, and alluded to their sex life by writing in the caption, "If this planes a rocking....come knocking cuz me and my babe are partyin in the sky. Vegas here we come (sic)."

When she announced her previous break-up, Elle revealed she secretly married Ferguson in early 2016, three weeks after meeting him, and they had organised a big wedding ceremony for April 2017 but they didn't go through with it.

"This photo was taken today, 5/15/2017. A month after what should have been our big wedding ceremony," she wrote. "My heart is broken. My soul aches. I am lost. He is the greatest love of my life. He is my best friend. As we separate, and attempt to find our footing through life, all I can hope for us is that we both find happiness within ourselves."

She added directly to him, "I love you. You'll always have my heart. You'll always be my first husband."