Marilyn Manson embroiled in feud with Justin Bieber over T-shirts

Marilyn Manson managed to get revenge on Justin Bieber after he allegedly told the rocker he made him "relevant again" by wearing his T-shirts.

The Sorry singer wore a vintage Manson T-shirt onstage during his Purpose World Tour, sold tops with Manson's face on the front and Justin's name on the back as part of his official tour merchandise, and a repurposed Manson T-shirt featuring the words "Bigger Than Satan ... Bieber" went on sale in U.S. store Barneys last summer (16).

The heavy metal rocker took issue with the 23-year-old using his image in that way and made sure he told him when he bumped into Justin, but the popstar was less than apologetic.

"I saw a little girl in a pink hoodie with blond hair, and it turns out to be Bieber," he told Billboard. "I sit down, and I say, 'Hey, so you wore my shirt and everything onstage.' He was one of those touchy people that hit you when they talk, and he comes up to about d**k height. Then he goes, 'I made you relevant again.'"

Manson was so incensed by the comment that he got revenge on Justin the next day by telling him that he would be coming to the Staples Center in Los Angeles for a soundcheck so they could perform his 1996 track The Beautiful People during Justin's concert.

"Obviously, when 4 p.m. rolled around the next day, I just didn't show," he added.

He also spoke about the feud in a forthcoming interview with Consequence of Sound and he said Justin "believed that I'd show up, because he was that stupid".

Manson added that he didn't even need to sue Justin for using his image without permission because the singer's team admitted they made a mistake and the rocker eventually ended up taking all the proceeds from the shirts.

"They didn't even fight, they were just like, 'yeah, we already know, we did wrong, so here's the money’," he continued, calling Justin "a real piece of s**t" for being so arrogant to make the "relevant again" comment.