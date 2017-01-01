Rapper Jeezy donates bottled water to Hurricane Harvey survivors

Rapper Jeezy has contributed to the Hurricane Harvey relief effort by having 50,000 bottles of water delivered to residents in Houston, Texas.

The hip-hop star has his own purified water company, named Defiance Fuel, and he recently made sure locals struggling to rebuild their lives after the late August (17) storm were able to have access to clean water.

Jeezy made the donation through his fellow rapper and Houston native Trae Tha Truth's ongoing recovery efforts, and last Friday (08Sep17), Trae and local Congresswoman Sheila Jackson teamed up to distribute the supplies.

Trae shared the news of Jeezy's generosity on Instagram on Tuesday (12Sep17), when he posted a photo of the truck deliveries: "One Time Fo My Bro @jeezy I Appreciate You Sendin Them 18 Wheelers Of Water G...," he captioned the picture. "Any & Everything Count---- Luv!!! The City & Myself Are Greatful G (sic)!!"

In a press release about the donation, Jeezy says, "I am praying for all those affected by the storm. Houston is one of my favourite cities and I will help those in need however I can at this time."

Defiance Fuel president Brian Burgdorf adds, "From Defiance Fuel to the very heart of everyone hurt by the storm, be certain of one thing...we stand with you Houston."

Jeezy was previously honoured for his philanthropy work in Houston by Congresswoman Jackson, who presented him with a Certificate of Congressional Recognition in 2013.

Meanwhile, rappers Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are doing their bit for the cause by planning a benefit show in Houston on 4 October (17), when they have invited Trae to join them onstage.

"Wow!! My Fam Bone Thugs N Harmony Hit Me With This Out Tha Blue...," Trae shared on Instagram. "They Doin A Benefit Concert October 4th And All Proceeds Will Go To My Angel By Nature Charity For The Victims Of HoUSton.... Luv Y'all G... Get Yo Tickets Now!! Don't Miss (sic)".

Trae, who has also been working with Beyonce and her BeyGood charity to help those in need, was among the stars featured on Tuesday night's huge telethon, Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief, which has so far raised more than $44 million (£33.3 million) for those affected by both Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma, which ripped through the Caribbean and Florida last week (ends10Sep17).