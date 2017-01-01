Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez 'make each other better'

Jennifer Lopez's relationship with Alex Rodriguez is the first time she's been part of a couple that "make each other better".

The Jenny from the Block singer has been in relationships with Ben Affleck, Sean 'Diddy' Combs and dancer Casper Smart, and has walked down the aisle three times, most recently with ex-husband Marc Anthony, but she believes her romance with former baseball star Alex Rodriguez is the first time she's been part of a couple which lifts each other up.

"I'm in a good relationship," she told HOLA! USA magazine. "I feel like I can say that for the first time - I don't know - maybe ever. And not that I didn't have great relationships, full of love and adventure, but this is the first relationship I've been where I feel like we really make each other better.

"We complement each other, and there's really pure, true love. Just wanting to support the other person and make them happy. So there's a different selflessness in the love that's beautiful and different. And healthy!"

The 48-year-old, who has been dating Alex since earlier this year, has thrown open the doors of her home in The Hamptons for the magazine and appears in photos taken on her staircase and in her garden, for example.

When asked what areas she feels she still needs to improve in her life, Jennifer gushed that she is in her "golden era."

"I feel that I am shining brighter than I ever have - that I'm better as a person, as a daughter, as a mother, as a friend, as a partner," she said. "I want to be better and I'm OK with all of it... I totally accept myself for all of those things. I'm not here to be perfect and I'm not here to be anything but my best, whatever that means for me."

Jennifer shares nine-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex Marc, while Alex has two daughters, Ella and Natasha, with his ex-wife Cynthia.