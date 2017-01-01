Kelly Clarkson left speechless by daughter's British bedtime cursing

Kelly Clarkson was left flabbergasted when her three-year-old daughter River told her to "p**s off".

The 35-year-old singer is mother to River and 17-month-old Remington with husband Brandon Blackstock, as well as being stepmother to his children Savannah, 16, and 10-year-old Seth. The world of parenting throws up something different to deal with on a daily basis, and Kelly admitted during a chat for People magazine's Celeb Parents Get Real segment that her daughter's naughtiness sometimes leaves her speechless.

In particular, she recalled one situation where River was getting ready for bed and told her mother to "p**s off" - a commonly used British curse word.

"I was like, 'I'm sorry, what? First of all, we don't hang out with British people… where did you learn that?'" Kelly recalled of her response to the slur. "And she said, 'Harry Potter,' and I said, 'Okay, well, that's Mommy's fault' - I owned it for her. I even gave her an out, you know?"'

Despite the fact that J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter books were written for children, the character of Ron Weasley does use some minor curses in the books, and in the films. Ron says "b**ody hell" frequently, and tells teenage wizard Harry to "p**s off" in the fourth movie - Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Meanwhile although Kelly is more than happy with her family situation, she never enjoyed the process of pregnancy itself. In fact, she told the magazine that she feels sorry for other pregnant women when she sees them because she remembers how awful it was for her.

"Anytime I see someone pregnant, I just pray for them..." the Breakaway star laughed. "Pregnancy was literally the worst moments of my life... I'm not kidding - I wish I were that girl that (had good memories of pregnancy)... But no. Nope. Don't miss it. It's as if someone was in an accident - they're pregnant, I'm like, 'Oh my God."'